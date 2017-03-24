New Jersey Man, Who Broke Up Fight Between Black Teens, Honored By City Council

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

New Jersey Man, Who Broke Up Fight Between Black Teens, Honored By City Council

More than 28 million people have viewed the viral video of the fight posted online Monday.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

The Atlantic City Council honored a New Jersey man after he broke up a street fight between two Black teens that was documented in a viral video this week, reports NBC 10 Philadelphia.

From NBC 10 Philadelphia:

A video, which was posted late Monday afternoon, shows two teens fighting on the corner of McKinley and Indiana avenues in Atlantic City as onlookers cheer and laugh. One of the boys involved in the fight, 15-year-old Jamar Mobley, told NBC10 the fight was over a girl.

As Mobley and the other teen fought, 27-year-old Ibn Ali suddenly walked over and stepped in between the two teens.

…Ali, a father of five who played high school football in Atlantic City and is currently taking college courses, was honored by Atlantic City council Wednesday night for his actions. Mobley and the other teen were honored as well. Ali fought back tears while thanking his own mother for raising him to be the man he is today. “When I was young I grew up in the projects,” Ali said. “When I would get on punishment she would make me read books. I’m crying because this whole situation deeply saddens me. The fact that it’s unbelievable. This should be very believable. This should be a norm and it should be regular.”

More than 28 million people have viewed the viral video of Ali with the teens since it was posted on Facebook Monday, reports TIME.

SOURCE: NBC 10 PhiladelphiaTIME

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, Praised By LeBron James

‘Hispanics And The Blacks Will Be Fighting Each Other:’ Steve King’s Latest Racist Comment

#FightBall Tournament In New York City

7 photos Launch gallery

#FightBall Tournament In New York City

Continue reading #FightBall Tournament In New York City

#FightBall Tournament In New York City

 

Atlantic City , New Jersey , street fight , street violence

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
You Won’t Believe How Much Kendu Is Demanding…
 15 hours ago
Future Isn’t Finished Clapping Back At Ciara And…
 15 hours ago
The Results Are In: Tiffany Whyte Took A…
 15 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar Hints At New Album And The…
 17 hours ago
Chris Brown Is Coming To Television
 19 hours ago
L&HH’s Yandy Smith Claps Back at Tyrese For…
 19 hours ago
2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 1
Beyonce Surprises Cancer Patient With Facetime Call
 23 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Might Need Security For Cookie
 1 day ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 2 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Press Room
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 2 days ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 2 days ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 2 days ago
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses…
 2 days ago
Drake courtside, San Antonio Spurs v Miami Heat - Game 7
Here’s all the shots Drake fired at a…
 2 days ago
Surprise! Naturi Naughton Reveals She’s Expecting Her First Child
 2 days ago
What Recruiters Won’t Tell You About Why You…
 2 days ago
photos