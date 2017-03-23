Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Chris Brown Is Coming To Television

Will you be tuning in?

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

NikeLab X Olivier Rousteing - Football Nouveau Collection Launch Party

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty


Black-ish fans can look forward to a cool guest appearance from Chris Brown on the sitcom next week.

This week, Entertainment Weekly reported the superstar will play Rich Youngsta, a rapper who is employed by the advertising company Anthony Anderson‘s character works for.

From EW: “The installment, titled ‘Richard Youngsta,’ will center on Dre (Anthony Anderson) and his excitement about doing an advertising campaign with a popular rap star (Brown). He becomes conflicted when Bow and Ruby suggest his work plays on negative stereotypes. Also in the episode, Bow is determined to get the family to stop eating so much take-out food. She realizes they may all be too accustomed to eating whatever they want.”

Breezy’s episode will air on March 29. Excited?

ABC , Black-ish , Blackish , Chris Brown

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Chris Brown Is Coming To Television

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Future Isn’t Finished Clapping Back At Ciara And…
 3 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar Hints At New Album And The…
 5 hours ago
Chris Brown Is Coming To Television
 6 hours ago
L&HH’s Yandy Smith Claps Back at Tyrese For…
 7 hours ago
2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 1
Beyonce Surprises Cancer Patient With Facetime Call
 11 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Might Need Security For Cookie
 19 hours ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 1 day ago
2015 BET Awards - Press Room
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 1 day ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 1 day ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 1 day ago
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses…
 1 day ago
Drake courtside, San Antonio Spurs v Miami Heat - Game 7
Here’s all the shots Drake fired at a…
 1 day ago
Surprise! Naturi Naughton Reveals She’s Expecting Her First Child
 1 day ago
What Recruiters Won’t Tell You About Why You…
 1 day ago
GRAMMY Block Party
Baby Bash and Paul Wall Cleared of Drug Charges
 1 day ago
T.I. 925 Scales restaurant ribbon cutting
ICE-T & T.I. “O.G. ORIGINAL GANGSTER + BRING…
 1 day ago
photos