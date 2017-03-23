Racist Maryland Man Admits Hatred For Black Men After Killing African-American New Yorker

Police said a White male also considered fatally stabbing more than one Black victim.

Police have arrested a White man from Baltimore, Maryland who fatally stabbed a Black stranger in New York City Monday night before detailing his plan to kill African Americans, reports the New York Daily News.

From New York Daily News:

James Harris Jackson, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and is a member of a documented hate group from Maryland, surrendered to cops just after midnight Tuesday, sources said.

…He later told police he was motivated by rage against black men who get romantically involved with white women, sources said. “It is believed he was specifically intending to target male blacks. It’s been well over 10 years that he has been harboring his hate towards blacks,” said NYPD Assistant Chief William Aubrey, head of Manhattan detectives.

…He allegedly stabbed Timothy Caughman, 66, of Manhattan multiple times in the chest and back following an argument on the southeast corner of W. 36th St. and Ninth Ave. around 11:25 p.m. Monday, cops said.

Police have charged Jackson — who NYPD Chief of Manhattan Detectives William Aubry said had considered stabbing more than one Black victim before being taken into custody — with second-degree murder, reports CBS News.

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsCBS News

