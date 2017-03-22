Comedienne Luenell Makes History With Penthouse Magazine

The April issue of Penthouse Magazine will contain groundbreaking history in the publication’s reputation. The magazine will feature actress and comedienne Luenell as the first black, full-figured woman over the age of 40 to have a full spread in their April issue and yes, she’s showing all of her sexy in the photos.
One more shit fr my @PENTHOUSE shoot! The April Fool's Edition hits newsstands next Tuesday. Lest make sales of This issue go thru tha Roof y'all! Show support for us more mature, curvy, Black women eho hold our heads UP…not down! #blackgirlmagic #theblackertheberry #teamthickems #noshamezone #zerofucksgiven #lovingme #loveYourself #ittakesallkinds #beautyisintheeyeetc #smellmyconfidence #Arkansashomegrown #LAfacewithanOaklandbooty
Penthouse CEO tells Eurweb,
“For the past 52 years, Penthouse magazine has led the conversation about the progression of sex, sexuality, and sex appeal – a conversation that is still woefully unexplored today.”
He went on further to say, “We’re huge fans of Leunell – her style, her attitude, her fierce honesty – and her layout reveals everything about who she is, who we are as a brand, and the world we want women to live in today.” In a world full of Instagram models, bikini selfies and waist trainers, this feature is definitely a contrast to what people have been used to seeing in magazines like Penthouse.
Was SAVING This one but it's n the official Press Release may as well let cha c tha Money shot! Run out next Tuesday and get ur copy of the April Fool's edition of @PENTHOUSE Magazine! Big Ups go out to the whole entire staff over there for being daring, innovative and not afraid to showcase a beautiful Black, over 50, plus sized woman! It's not over ladies, not even close. Embrace your inner centerfold and live your life like its golden! Thank you @pashur_bodyart for the incredible three hour job you did on my backside! It was Cold but it was worth it! #keepyaheadup #blackgirlmagic #igbettanottakethisdown #proud #teamthickems #sexymilf #noshamezone🚫 #loveyourselffirst #breaktheinternet
So how did the idea for Luenell to pose in her birthday suit come up? Well, Penthouse hired Leunell for a photo series on celebrities. Her session turned out so well that she felt comfortable enough to suggest the editors do a spread of her for the magazine. “And they didn’t balk at the idea. They didn’t laugh,” she told Eurweb. One thing led to another and the next thing Leunell knew the photo shoot was underway. Of course, she was nervous as the day approached because she didn’t want to embarrass herself or her family, but the pictures, according to Leunell came out beautifully.
Leunell assures that there’s nothing offensive about the shots. “There’s no vagina shots, no booty holes or nothing like that. Very little breasts – no areolas and all that stuff. There’s nothing in there that I wouldn’t be proud to show anybody, from my pastor to the police.” As for the criticism that may come her way, Leunell doesn’t have time, nor is she here for it.
Sorry folks, IG took my other post DOWN after all of those Wonderful comments 456 comments y'all made about my Beautiful upcoming @PENTHOUSE spread. Humph!😡After all tha RATCHED BOOTY CLAPPIN' BULLSHIT I C ON HERE…REALLY???? Anyway let's see what they do with This! 😠 Get ur Own copy and see for yourself. Classy, Fun, Erotic, Sexy and I am Proud of myself reppin' for women my color, age and size. FUK discrimination! The April Fool's Edition comes out next Tuesday, March 21st. Enjoy! #classynotassy #nocoochie #nobootyhole #enpowering #strength #confidence #cantstopwontstop
The comedienne, who is known for her raunchy and direct comedy sets, shows no regrets about being real with her body and refused to have any of the shots altered. “I told them that I didn’t want them to airbrush me down to some unrealistic figure that was not mine…it’s not about being fake if you’re going to do something like this. The point is to be real so that other real women can relate to you and not think that you look one way when you don’t.”
Luenell says she’s gotten plenty of positive responses to her pictures. Here’s to her bravery and all of her sexiness! The Penthouse issue is available March 21st.
