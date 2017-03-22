Did Fashion Icon Karl Kani Drug, Kidnap, & Rape This Young Model?

After feeling like the justice system failed her, one young woman is going public with her claims that a fashion icon drugged and raped her.
The model has been in court with alleged rapist Karl Kani since April of last year, but this week District Attorney Teresa De Castro closed her case. The D.A. claims there was not enough evidence she was raped. According to the young woman, her initial meeting with Kani was for a fitting. She was then asked to meet him once more at a restaurant, where things went left. She ended up in his home, naked, and in his bed, with no recollection of how she got there.
RAPIST: Karl Kani @karlkani EVERYONE PLEASE REPOST‼️ First & foremost, saying this is not easy. But if this is going to bring me justice one day then so be it. The man you see in this picture raped me. I was drugged and raped with no recollection of what happened the night of. Only bits and pieces. I have been in an ongoing case since 4/18/2016. I was told today 3/21/17 by the district attorney (Teresa De Castro) that my case is now CLOSED and not going to trial. Why? B/c there was not enough evidence to prove that I was unconscious at the time. My detective on this case (Detective Fairchild) told me she cannot do anything else to pursue this b/c of what the DA said. HIS DNA WAS FOUND ON MY BODY. This man admitted to the police that we had "consensual sex" which is completely false. And since he's done this before, he knows how & what to say & do. If he would have told police that we did nothing, my case would still be open b/c of the evidence provided. But since this pig simply said we had mutual sex, my case is closed & thrown w/ the rest of the cases that no one cares to look into b/c there are "bigger" things in the world happening. I was told this is a he said/ she said scenario. I was told by the DA that my case is closed unless this happens to someone else. THE FUCK!?! I've had so many people looking up to me & proud of how far I've come w/ pursuing my dream. Now I have everyone asking me where have I been. I closed out. I wasn't me. I stopped modeling. I stopped trusting. I put my life on hold because I didn't know how to deal with something I've never had to deal with before in my life. I didn't feel sorry for myself. I really didn't know how to cope in that moment of "Why? How? What happened to me?" I had a professional meeting (fitting) with Karl Kani & his team & I also brought someone with me. The next time he asked to meet at a restaurant & next thing I know, I wake up in this man's bed naked right next to him with no memory of how I got there, how I got naked, how I got in his bed, or how the f**k I even got into his home! Half of my toenail was gone with dry blood on me. I had scrapes on my legs. I was paranoid & confused..continuing in comments
The young woman says half of her toe nail was missing and scrapes were on her legs. Karl’s DNA was found on her person, but because he claimed it was mutual sex and there wasn’t “enough evidence to prove” she “was unconscious at the time,” her lawyer’s hands are tied.
After she shared her story on Instagram, Kani deleted his account.