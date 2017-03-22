Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo In Honor Of His Love For Sade

He did a brave ting, ya know?

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk/AMA2016 / Getty


When Drake loves, he loves really hard — even if the relationship is only a figment of his imagination.

We all discovered this about the 6 God back in 2012 when he got a tattoo on his back of Aaliyah‘s face after professing his love for the deceased star in every interview he could at the time. On Wednesday, a tattoo artist who goes by the Instagram name @Niki23gtr, took to the ‘gram to show off his latest work done on one of his most famous clients.

🇸🇪🇨🇦 "More Life" 🌸🐝 #bishoprotary #nocturnalink #inkeeze #radiantcolorsink #morelife #hasselbladx1d

A post shared by Art👈🏼 Tattoo👈🏼Laser👈🏼 (@niki23gtr) on

First, the famed artist posted a photo of Drake’s new “Drakkar Noir” cologne bottle inspired ink, which is located on the back of his shoulder.

Then, he posted the most surprising new tatt on the rapper’s body, of Sade’s face and her handwritten signature that reads, “With love, Sade.”

🇸🇪🇨🇦 "with love Sade' X" @champagnepapi #bishoprotary #nocturnalink #inkeeze #radiantcolorsink #morelife #drake #sorryforblurrypic

A post shared by Art👈🏼 Tattoo👈🏼Laser👈🏼 (@niki23gtr) on

 

The rapper has even posted a couple of photos of himself with Sade, calling her one of the most important women in his life:

Two very important ladies in my life. 🌺

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

 

Ladies love cool Drake.

The Best I Ever Had: The Famous Women Drake Has Dated (PHOTOS)

14 photos Launch gallery

The Best I Ever Had: The Famous Women Drake Has Dated (PHOTOS)

Continue reading The Best I Ever Had: The Famous Women Drake Has Dated (PHOTOS)

The Best I Ever Had: The Famous Women Drake Has Dated (PHOTOS)

aaliyah , Drake , Instagram , Sade , tattoo

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 4 hours ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 4 hours ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 4 hours ago
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses…
 6 hours ago
Drake courtside, San Antonio Spurs v Miami Heat - Game 7
Here’s all the shots Drake fired at a…
 7 hours ago
GRAMMY Block Party
Baby Bash and Paul Wall Cleared of Drug Charges
 8 hours ago
T.I. 925 Scales restaurant ribbon cutting
ICE-T & T.I. “O.G. ORIGINAL GANGSTER + BRING…
 13 hours ago
Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017
 1 day ago
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Talks ‘Rather You Than Me,’ Birdman,…
 1 day ago
Nicki Minaj Twerks to Celebrate Breaking Billboard Record [Video]
 1 day ago
Young Thug’s Former Manager Files A Lawsuit Against…
 1 day ago
Watch: Lil Wayne Had More Words For Birdman…
 1 day ago
Mel B Files For Divorce From Stephen Belafonte
 1 day ago
Mahershala Ali Shares An Adorable First Photo Of…
 1 day ago
Watch: Police Mistake Wyclef Jean For Armed Robbery…
 1 day ago
Why Were Members Of Lil Yachty’s Entourage Fighting…
 1 day ago
photos