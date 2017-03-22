Baby Bash and Paul Wall Cleared of Drug Charges

No jail time for Paul Wall and Baby Bash after a Houston grand jury found that there wasn’t enough evidence to convict them on the felony drug-related charges they were facing.

They were arrested in December along with eight other people on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity for possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

The Harris County district attorney’s office says grand jurors did however indict five of the people initially charged in the matter.

No word on how the two were able to avoid guaranteed jail time if found guilty, but now they can get back to what really matters… not having to pee in cups anymore!

So glad I ain't gotta Leak in a Lil bottle every Month no more!, #PissTest #UrineSample #SampleDeezNuts #ThatShitIsCrqzy lol Love Y'all! — Baby Bash (@BabyBash) March 22, 2017

I wanna thank and send Love To everyone who Believed the TRUTH!! #CaseDismissed https://t.co/X1p1OqmsbY — Baby Bash (@BabyBash) March 21, 2017

God is amazing. Prayers work. Don't EVER let anybody convince u otherwise — Paul Wall (@paulwallbaby) March 21, 2017

Also On 97.9 The Beat: