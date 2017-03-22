Entertainment News
Baby Bash and Paul Wall Cleared of Drug Charges

No jail time for Paul Wall and Baby Bash after a Houston grand jury found that there wasn’t enough evidence to convict them on the felony drug-related charges they were facing.

They were arrested in December along with eight other people on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity for possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

The Harris County district attorney’s office says grand jurors did however indict five of the people initially charged in the matter.

No word on how the two were able to avoid guaranteed jail time if found guilty, but now they can get back to what really matters… not having to pee in cups anymore!

