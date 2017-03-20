Joke Of The Day: Beyonce’s Editing Skills [EXCLUSIVE]

In today’s joke, Rock-T and the rest of the morning show have a good laugh at Beyonce‘s editing skills.
Listen to the audio player to hear how the crew reacted to Rock-T‘s Joke Of The Day!
Click here for more jokes and listen weekdays to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” from 6-10 a.m. EST!
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show": 2017 Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]
38 photos Launch gallery
1. Jidenna And The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 38
2. Jordan Peele And The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 2 of 38
3. Amina Buddafly And The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow 3 of 38
4. Jidenna on The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 4 of 38
5. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 5 of 38
6. Gary With Da Tea & Erica AshSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 6 of 38
7. Headkrack & Jordan PeeleSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 7 of 38
8. Jordan PeeleSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 8 of 38
9. Headkrack & Fat JoeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 9 of 38
10. Dish Nation Producer Swan & Fat JoeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 10 of 38
11. Ice Cube On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 11 of 38
12. Ms. Juicy On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 12 of 38
13. Ice Cube & Beyonce Alowishus In Selfie ModeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 13 of 38
14. Ed Lover Asks Headkrack A Hip Hop QuestionSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 14 of 38
15. Ice Cube Signing Autograph's For Straight Outta Compton FansSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 15 of 38
16. Headkrack In Deep ThoughtSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 16 of 38
17. Headkrack & Ice CubeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 17 of 38
18. Ice Cube Signing Autograph's For Straight Outta Compton Fans.Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 18 of 38
19. Gary With Da Tea Greets Ice CubeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 19 of 38
20. Jahlionsound In The Chicken & Waffle MixSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 20 of 38
21. Gary With Da Tea Rocking His Valentine's Day ColorsSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 21 of 38
22. JAHLIONSOUNDSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 22 of 38
23. Gary With Da Tea Rocking His Valentine's Day ColorsSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 23 of 38
24. Keyshia Cole On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 24 of 38
25. Keyshia Cole On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 25 of 38
26. Cece Winans & Rickey Smiley Celebrating The Accomplishments Of The Rickey Smiley FoundationSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 26 of 38
27. Cece Winans Is Laughing From All Of Rickey's JokesSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 27 of 38
28. Gary With Da Tea In His Colorful ShirtSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 28 of 38
29. Gary's Tea Is So Messy But It Doesn't Stop The LaughsSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 29 of 38
30. Jahlionsound in The Chicken & Waffle MixSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 30 of 38
31. Tyrese & Gary On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 31 of 38
32. Tyrese On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 32 of 38
33. Tyrese On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 33 of 38
34. Premadonna On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 34 of 38
35. Premadonna In Selfie ModeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 35 of 38
36. Special K & Gary With Da Tea Cuddled Up?Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 36 of 38
37. Gary & Ceasar From Black Ink CrewSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 37 of 38
38. Ms. Juicy Getting Dolled Up For Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 38 of 38
