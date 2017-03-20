Entertainment News
You Won't Believe Who This Guy Blames After Shooting Himself In The Stomach

Find out the bizarre details.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Source: Hemera Technologies / Getty


Arthur Palombo may have shot himself in the stomach physically, but figuratively, he shot himself in the foot.

The New York Daily News reports that a $10,000 bail has been set for the 20-year-old Bronx man who told investigators he had been shot by a tall, bald, Black guy. However, it was later confirmed that Palombo did in fact shoot himself that evening and was taken to Jacobi Medical Center soon after—the Black man was all in his imagination.

On Thursday, at about 10:45PM, Palombo went to Williamsbridge Oval Park in the Norwood section of the Bronx to sell an old revolver. He claims that the buyer scoffed at the $100 asking price and a scuffle ensued, ending with Palombo suffering a gunshot wound to the left side of his stomach. Police searched the area for the alleged (imaginary) shooter but found no signs of him, only the revolver responsible for the shooting. Cops continued to question Palombo after he was released from Jacobi Medical Center. This time around, he came clean and said he was in the park by himself that night and the revolver accidentally went off in his jacket pocket, meaning there was no bald, Black guy shooter. Prosecutors charged him with weapons possession and filing a false report.

Palombo is due back in court for arraignment Friday.

 

 

