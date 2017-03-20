News & Gossip
Spike Lee Says Colin Kaepernick Not Getting Signed Is ‘Mad Fishy’

The film director speaks up in an Instagram post.

Ever since quarterback Colin Kaepernick opted out of his San Francisco 49ers contract, he has struggled to find a new home team. Director Spike Lee has taken notice.

After having brunch with the activist athlete, Lee posted a picture with Kaepernick on Instagram. He vented, “How Is It That There Are 32 NFL Teams And Kap Is Still A Free Agent? WTF. Smells MAD Fishy To Me,Stinks To The High Heavens. The New York J-E-T-S Need A Quarterback. Who Is The J-E-T-S Quarterback? Is My Man Joe Willie Namath Coming Back? Crazy Times We Live In.” Lee concludes, “This Is Some Straight Up Shenanigans,Subterfuge, Skullduggery And BS. Ya-Dig? Sho-Nuff. By Any Means Necessary. And Dat’s Da NoFunLeague Truth,Ruth.” You can check out his full post below.

Lee’s suspicion over Kaepernick not getting signed has merit considering a lot of outrage the quarterback elicited when he protested the national anthem last season. Kaepernick refused to stand for the song as a way to speak out against racial and social injustice in America. His actions were quite divisive and many NFL teams might not want to be impacted by the controversy.

Some folks like Stephen A Smith have argued that Kaepernick isn’t signed because he’s a mediocre player—and controversial. However, according to For The Win, Kaepernick is still a very strong contender compared to other quarterbacks. He finished the season with a passer rating of 90.7, putting him ahead of players like Cam Newton, Eli Manning, Carson Wentz and Ryan Tannehill in QBR.

Kaepernick insisted that he wouldn’t continue protesting the national anthem in 2017 and would focus his activism elsewhere. However, this doesn’t seem to pacify NFL teams. The Bears have been willing to sign an unproven Mike Glennon to a lucrative deal and Brian Hoyer is all lined up to replace Kaepernick for the 49ers. However, Kaepernick is still left without a team for next season. Some smelly stuff indeed.

