Chance The Rapper Breaks Down His $500k Deal With Apple

97.9 The Beat Staff
Saturday Night Live - Season 42

Source: NBC / Getty


Being an independent artist means saying “no” to a lot of proposals, especially when you’re as talented as Chance the Rapper.

The Grammy award-winning Chicago-bred rapper’s claim to fame, has always been not being signed to a major label. In layman’s terms: He’s self-employed and collects all his money off top.

But a recent campaign to smear his name, after donating a whopping $1 million to Chicago public schools, has certain individuals claiming he’s not as genuine as he claims to be. The most recent accusation is that he signed a contract with Apple Music that would make him contractually obligated to them, thus not independent of corporate interests.

Chance being the transparent phenomenon he is, quickly cleared that up in a series of tweets.

“I never felt the need to correct folks on my relationship with @apple but now that more people have tried to discredit my independence,” he starts off by saying on Twitter. “I wanna clear things up. @apple gave me half a mil and a commercial to post Coloring Book exclusively on applemusic for two weeks. That was the extent of my deal, after two weeks it was on SoundCloud for free. I needed the money and they’re all good people over there.”

https://twitter.com/chancetherapper/status/842792223762735104

https://twitter.com/chancetherapper/status/842793072727654400

His last point was an important one, saying, “If you come across oprtunities to work with good people, pick up cash and keep your integrity I say Do It.”

So there you go. Being independent doesn’t mean going broke. And working with major companies that will ultimately give a wider platform for your message of love and hope, isn’t the worst thing in the world.

Press on, Chano.

