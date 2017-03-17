Entertainment News
Here’s Why Tamera Mowry-Housley Was Offended By J. Cole ‘s Lyrics About Her Sister

'The Real' star defends herself.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Ladies Of 'The Real' On 'Extra'

If you’re going to use Tamera Mowry-Housley’s name in a song, make sure you can tell the difference between her and her twin sister, Tia Mowry-Hardrick.

In a recent episode of The Real, the cast mates reflected on a past controversy when J. Cole expressed that he’d have sex with the Mowry twins in his song “Cole Summer.” Tamera responded to the track, revealing that she actually ran into J. Cole one day. According to her, the rapper apologized, hoping that Tamera didn’t feel “some kind of way” about his lyrics.

Tamera, who’s been married to Fox News correspondent Adam Housley for over five years, said she did feel away. However, the one-half of the Sister, Sister twins was less concerned about J. Cole’s sexual thoughts and more annoyed that he would need a name tag to tell the difference between Mowry-Housley and her sister. She asserts “I have a mole J. Cole!” whereas Tia does not. You can watch the video below.


J. Cole doesn’t deserve the Mowry sisters love if he can’t even tell them apart! You can listen to the song that sparked it all below. The Tia and Tamera line comes at the 3:14 mark.


 

