Zendaya Serves Up Budget Friendly Style For Red Carpet Appearance

97.9 The Beat Staff
Disney star Zendaya gave us a sneak peek of one of her soon to be released dresses at Sunday night’s Kids Choice Awards. Her line, Daya by Zendaya, has tons of stylish outfits and dresses that aren’t damaging to the wallet.

The singer wore a bright orange-copper spaghetti-strap dress made of satin material. The dress which she designed herself, was accented with a rhinestone choker and black skinny-heel boots by Le Silla.

The dress may look like it would cost a fortune, but it’s only $38 and is available in black on the Daya by Zenday website. Zendaya promises the orange-copper color will be available sooner than later.

Since the line’s launch in November, Zendaya has experienced much success with support from her fans.

What do you think of Zendaya’s dress?

photos