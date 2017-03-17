Tre Ward Releases New Album “Far From Paradise”

New Music
Far From Paradise

Tre Ward exploded on the music scene in 2016 with his hit single “Anymore” which blasted airwaves across the country. The Oak Cliff bred R&B Artist has been working on a 15 track debut album entitled Far From Paradise. In October 2016, The R&B crooner released the first single with VH1 Basketball Wives star and Celebrity DJ Duffey entitled My Way. The single set the stage for a second single with Dallas-based rapper Dorrough Music entitled Attitude on Kanye West.
Far From Paradise
On March 17th at the stroke of Midnight, Tre Ward dropped the highly anticipated debut album Far From Paradise. The feedback became apparent when both Tre Ward and #FarFromParadise started trending on Twitter in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area around 1am.

Hear the entire album via streaming services (Apple Music below) or you can buy the album on your store of preference.

 

