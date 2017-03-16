Aspiring Model Killed On Train Tracks During Photo Shoot

Fredzania ‘Zanie’ Thompson was having photos taken of her between train tracks, when an oncoming Union Pacific Train collided with her, The Eagle reports.

The aspiring model reportedly tried to move out of the way from the train’s trajectory, but moved directly into another train’s path coming in the opposite direction.

She died on the way to the hospital.

Her mother, Hakamie Stevenson described her daughter’s life with love.

“She was very helpful to her siblings,” Stevenson explained. “She was very outgoing, and made sure that everything was taken care of with them. She was a leader.”

Thompson engaged at the time of her death to Darnell Chatman; they were expecting a child. Chatman revealed that she had called him two weeks ago in tears over the news that they would be having a child.

“She said, ‘You’re going to be a dad again,’” he said.

“Zanie had the most beautiful smile,” Chatman said. “I believe she would want everyone to know what a kind and caring person she is.”

