What Republicans Won’t Tell You About Obamacare [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
There is a lot of hysteria surrounding the white house’s proposed replacement for Obamacare, mainly because it is a much worse healthcare plan than Obamacare.  Not only that, but Jeff Johnson explains that the Republican party has been floating lie around about Obamacare, our nation’s existing healthcare plan, which is actually experiencing a great year.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip of 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

