What Republicans Won’t Tell You About Obamacare [EXCLUSIVE]

There is a lot of hysteria surrounding the white house’s proposed replacement for Obamacare, mainly because it is a much worse healthcare plan than Obamacare. Not only that, but Jeff Johnson explains that the Republican party has been floating lie around about Obamacare, our nation’s existing healthcare plan, which is actually experiencing a great year.
