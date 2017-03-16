Hip-Hop Spot: How Swizz Beats & Just Blaze’s Battle Started Something [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Swizz Beats and Just Blaze almost stopped the whole world with their fantastic producer’s beat battle, which brought their decades of incredible work to light, and even unveiled some unreleased heat, in Swizz Beats’ case. When this first hit the web, Headkrack predicted that the situation would lead to more battles between hip-hop’s finest producers, and he was right.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Now, four mega-producers are set to face off for a six-figure prize. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip of the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Swizz Beatz & Just Blaze’s Amazing Production Battle [FULL VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Swizz Beatz & Just Blaze’s Battle Was Good For The Culture [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Is Alicia Keys & Swizz Beats’ Marriage In Trouble? [EXCLUSIVE]
30 Adorable Pictures Of Swizz Beatz’s Children (PHOTOS)
30 photos Launch gallery
1. Juice Box Swag
Source:Instagram
1 of 30
2. A Throwback Picture Of Young Kasseem
Source:Instagam
2 of 30
3. The Dean Boys
Source:Instagram
3 of 30
4. Aren’t They So Cute Sleeping?
Source:Instagram
4 of 30
5. How could someone so cute be so gangsta?
Source:Instagram
5 of 30
6. EGYPT!
Source:Instagram
6 of 30
7. Two Kings
Source:Instagram
7 of 30
8. Model Citizen
Source:Instagram
8 of 30
9. Three Kings
Source:Instagram
9 of 30
10. Daddy’s Princess
Source:Instagram
10 of 30
11. Still Sippin’
Source:Instagram
11 of 30
12. Nicole Celebrating Her 6th Birthday
Source:Instagram
12 of 30
13. Family Time
Source:Instagram
13 of 30
14. Stuntin’ Like Their Daddy
Source:Instagram
14 of 30
15. Daddy’s Girl
Source:Instagram
15 of 30
16. Egypt & Kasseem
Source:Instagram
16 of 30
17. Daddy Daughter Time
Source:Instagram
17 of 30
18. Soooo Cute!
Source:Instagram
18 of 30
19. Hangin’ With Daddy In London
Source:Instagram
19 of 30
20. Nicole & Egypt Hanging With Daddy
Source:Instagram
20 of 30
21. Egypt Ready To Speed Off His In ‘Rari
Source:Instagram
21 of 30
22. LOL
Source:Instagram
22 of 30
23. Salute!
Source:Instagram
23 of 30
24. Pool Time
Source:Instagram
24 of 30
25. Twinning
Source:Instagram
25 of 30
26. Princeton Lacrosse…Here Come The Dean Boys.
Source:Instagram
26 of 30
27. Awww, The Love!
Source:Instagram
27 of 30
28. Egypt Modeling For Ralph Lauren Kids
Source:Instagram
28 of 30
29. They’re So Cool
Source:Instagram
29 of 30
30. Like A Bawseeee
Source:Instagram
30 of 30