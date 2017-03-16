Texas’ own Khalid Performs “Location” On ‘The Tonight Show’

El Pasoan and Texas representer Khalid made his television debut last night as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Hailed as one of the biggest breakout artists of the year, Khalid performed his smash single “Location” off his album American Teen which is currently making noise on the charts.
Checkout his smooth, melodic performance with The Roots below!
