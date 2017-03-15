News & Gossip
Prayers Up: Viral Cooking Sensation Auntie Fee Is Fighting For Her Life

97.9 The Beat Staff
LOS ANGELES, CA-FEBRUARY 12, 2015: YouTube cooking sensation Felicia O'Dell

Source: Mel Melcon / Getty


Felicia “Auntie Fee” O’Dell, who made us smile with her viral cooking videos, is reportedly on life support after suffering a massive heart attack.

Auntie Fee posted an update this weekend informing her fans she wasn’t feeling “too well.”

Fans immediately began to leave prayers under the status, which eventually tuned into ‘RIP’ comments after TMZ falsely reported the Youtube cooking sensation died following an alleged report from Auntie Fee’s nephew Sosten Price.

There is been no update on Auntie Fee’s condition, keep your prayers up.

