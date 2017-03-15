Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Surprising New Format Of Action Bronson’s New TV Show [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Action Bronson may not be one of those rappers you hear on the radio all the time. But he has certainly built up a following online, at music festivals, and through his TV show on Vice, which is called “F*&k, Tha’s Delicious.” And, as Headkrack notes, his music is pretty dope, too.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Well, Action is about to take all of the clout to a new and unexpected medium: Snapchat. Click on the audio player to hear more from this Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: The Real Story Behind Why Ghostface Killah Went In On Action Bronson [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Ghostface Killah Rips “Fat Fraud” Action Bronson To Shreds In Diss Answer [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Da Brat Thinks Gary With Da Tea’s TV Show Will Be A Success [EXCLUSIVE]

Action Bronson , Hip-Hop Spot , Snapchat , tv show

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
JMBLYA FEST 2017
Snow Tha Product Spits Bilingual Fire In “I…
 16 hours ago
Big Greg Talks With Emory “Vegas” Jones About…
 23 hours ago
Steward Speaker Series: Common
COMMON “STAND IN THE WAY OF DARKNESS”
 1 day ago
Trump’s Lawyer Demands Snoop Dogg Apologize For Mock…
 1 day ago
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Album Sales Increase After Releasing…
 1 day ago
TURK: Hot Boy Reunion, Hold Up Lebron, Bankroll…
 2 days ago
Kanye West’s Cousin Ricky Anderson Suffers Tragedy
 2 days ago
Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter Montana Fishburne Arrested
 2 days ago
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 4
Meek Mill & Tory Lanez Shoot Music Video…
 2 days ago
notorious b.i.g.
BROOKLYN NETS HONOR THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G.
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 2 days ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: It’s Time For Rasheeda To Go…
 2 days ago
Teyana Taylor Photoshoot Fresh with Reebok Classic [Photos]
 3 days ago
Learn It: The White Actress’ Guide to Being Woke
 3 days ago
Kourtney Kardashian Tweeting About ‘Get Out’ Did Not…
 3 days ago
Is Justin Bieber Crushing On Sevyn Streeter?
 3 days ago
photos