The Surprising New Format Of Action Bronson’s New TV Show [EXCLUSIVE]

Action Bronson may not be one of those rappers you hear on the radio all the time. But he has certainly built up a following online, at music festivals, and through his TV show on Vice, which is called “F*&k, Tha’s Delicious.” And, as Headkrack notes, his music is pretty dope, too.

Well, Action is about to take all of the clout to a new and unexpected medium: Snapchat. Click on the audio player to hear more from this Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

