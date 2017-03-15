Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Why There’s More To Soulja Boy’s Brother’s Sob Story [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Soulja Boy‘s brother, who goes by the name of John Way, dropped a diss track aimed at him, criticizing Soulja for being successful while he and his mother still live in the hood. Soulja Boy’s net worth is certainly off the charts, but as Rickey Smiley points out, there’s more to this story than meets the eye.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Headkrack chimes in with some facts he already knows about Soulja Boy and his relationship to his mother. And when we look at the whole picture, it doesn’t seem like Soulja Boy just up and deserted his family in poverty. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Soulja Boy Won The Fight That Didn’t Happen [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Are Beefing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Soulja Boy Became The Most Entertaining Person In Rap [EXCLUSIVE]

Soulja Boy Covers The September Issue Of Fault Magazine (PHOTOS)

0 photos Launch gallery

Soulja Boy Covers The September Issue Of Fault Magazine (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Soulja Boy Covers The September Issue Of Fault Magazine (PHOTOS)

Soulja Boy Covers The September Issue Of Fault Magazine (PHOTOS)

come up , Diss track , Gary's Tea , hood , John Way , MONEY , sob story , Soulja Boy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
JMBLYA FEST 2017
Snow Tha Product Spits Bilingual Fire In “I…
 4 mins ago
Big Greg Talks With Emory “Vegas” Jones About…
 8 hours ago
Steward Speaker Series: Common
COMMON “STAND IN THE WAY OF DARKNESS”
 10 hours ago
Trump’s Lawyer Demands Snoop Dogg Apologize For Mock…
 11 hours ago
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Album Sales Increase After Releasing…
 11 hours ago
TURK: Hot Boy Reunion, Hold Up Lebron, Bankroll…
 1 day ago
Kanye West’s Cousin Ricky Anderson Suffers Tragedy
 1 day ago
Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter Montana Fishburne Arrested
 1 day ago
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 4
Meek Mill & Tory Lanez Shoot Music Video…
 1 day ago
notorious b.i.g.
BROOKLYN NETS HONOR THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G.
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 1 day ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: It’s Time For Rasheeda To Go…
 2 days ago
Teyana Taylor Photoshoot Fresh with Reebok Classic [Photos]
 2 days ago
Learn It: The White Actress’ Guide to Being Woke
 2 days ago
Kourtney Kardashian Tweeting About ‘Get Out’ Did Not…
 2 days ago
Is Justin Bieber Crushing On Sevyn Streeter?
 2 days ago
photos