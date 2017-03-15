Entertainment News
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Album Sales Increase After Releasing “No Frauds” Remy Ma Diss Track

97.9 The Beat Staff
H&M Studio : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

It’s been a full seven days since Nicki Minaj released her Remy Ma diss song response, “No Frauds” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, as well as the Weezy F. Baby-assisted “Changed It” and “Regret in Your Tears.” The #3PackFromParis tracks have apparently positively assisted Nicki’s sales for her 2010 album Pink Friday and 2014’s The Pinkprint.

For the week ending March 9, The Prinkprint sat at #170 on the Billboard 200 while Pink Friday is absent from the list. Sales after March 9 will be reflected in the upcoming sales cycle, which is likely what the Queens rap star celebrating.

photos