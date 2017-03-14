How Gyrl Wonder Encourages Young Black Girls To Reach Their Goals

What is a Gyrl Wonder? ‘An ambitious, goal-setting and goal-getting dreamer,’ says founder Tola Lawal.

Tola started Gyrl Wonder to create a platform for girls to feel comfortable talking about their goals, dreams and life. And how do the non-profit help young girls reach their goals? through their plethora of programs that initiates conversations between mentees and professionals.

“I wanted to create an opportunity to for them to meet with and speak with professionals who looked like them,” Tola said. “I wanted to show them they too were placed on earth for a reason.”

Gyrl Wonder encourages the youth to get involved in their communities, like the time they prepared care packages for the less fortunate.

#LetsCareMore #GyrlwonderCareMore #GyrlWonder A post shared by Gyrl Wonder (@gyrlwonder) on Mar 5, 2017 at 10:12am PST

Making care packages for the less fortunate. How are you going to serve your community today? #GyrlwonderCareMore #LetsCareMore A post shared by Gyrl Wonder (@gyrlwonder) on Mar 5, 2017 at 9:53am PST

Genuine support. Conflict resolution. How can we work together? Amazing conversation tonight with our Gyrl organizations. 💞💕💞 #GyrlWonder #COS #NaturalHairClub A post shared by Gyrl Wonder (@gyrlwonder) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

It was especially important for Gyrl Wonder to take as many young women as they could to see Hidden Figures.

Some of our girls didn't get to see it sooooo, we are going again! Monday. #HiddenFigures @hiddenfiguresmovie! GyrlWonders confirm your spot by emailing us 💌 hi@gyrlwonder.org. #GyrlWonder #HiddenFigures A post shared by Gyrl Wonder (@gyrlwonder) on Jan 12, 2017 at 11:39am PST

Community outreach is just one of the activities Gyrl Wonder provides. From mentorship to their “Gyrl Talk” series, Gyrl Wonder teaches young Black girls to love themselves and reach their potential.

Click here for more information about how you can get involved.

RELATED STORIES:

We Need More #NudeMoments: Dynamic Women Come Together To Celebrate Entrepreneurship And Empowerment

A Message From Our Future: Young, Black Girls Write Letters To President Trump

Also On 97.9 The Beat: