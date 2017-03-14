News & Gossip
How Gyrl Wonder Encourages Young Black Girls To Reach Their Goals

Gyrl Wonder is the non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring young Black girl to reach for the stars.

Gyrl Wonder

What is a Gyrl Wonder? ‘An ambitious, goal-setting and goal-getting dreamer,’ says founder Tola Lawal.

Tola started Gyrl Wonder to create a platform for girls to feel comfortable talking about their goals, dreams and life. And how do the non-profit help young girls reach their goals? through their plethora of programs that initiates conversations between mentees and professionals.

Tola Lawal

“I wanted to create an opportunity to for them to meet with and speak with professionals who looked like them,” Tola said. “I wanted to show them they too were placed on earth for a reason.”

Gyrl Wonder encourages the youth to get involved in their communities, like the time they prepared care packages for the less fortunate.

It was especially important for Gyrl Wonder to take as many young women as they could to see Hidden Figures.

Community outreach is just one of the activities Gyrl Wonder provides. From mentorship to their “Gyrl Talk” series, Gyrl Wonder teaches young Black girls to love themselves and reach their potential.

Click here for more information about how you can get involved.

