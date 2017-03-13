Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Nicki Minaj Is Winning, Even Though She Lost To Remy Ma [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


In terms of beef and rap battles, Nicki Minaj definitely took the L in her face-off against Remy Ma. Remy Ma’s seven-minute evisceration of Nicki in “ShETHER” is going to be remembered as a supreme moment in recent rap battle history. Meanwhile, even though “No Frauds” has got some weak bars, and two irrelevant verses from her homies Drake and Lil Wayne, the song has something else going for it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Headkrack on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

RELATED: Why Nicki Minaj’s Diss Track Is Too Little Too Late [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Gary With Da Tea Is Not Amused By Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Finally Responds To Remy Ma With Drake & Lil Wayne On “No Frauds” [FULL SONG & LYRICS]

Every Time Nicki Minaj Fought For Women

18 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Nicki Minaj Fought For Women

Continue reading Why Nicki Minaj Is Winning, Even Though She Lost To Remy Ma [EXCLUSIVE]

Every Time Nicki Minaj Fought For Women

Drake , lil wayne , nicki minaj , Remy Ma

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 4
Meek Mill & Tory Lanez Shoot Music Video…
 3 hours ago
notorious b.i.g.
BROOKLYN NETS HONOR THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G.
 3 hours ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 3 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: It’s Time For Rasheeda To Go…
 11 hours ago
Teyana Taylor Photoshoot Fresh with Reebok Classic [Photos]
 17 hours ago
Learn It: The White Actress’ Guide to Being Woke
 18 hours ago
Kourtney Kardashian Tweeting About ‘Get Out’ Did Not…
 21 hours ago
Is Justin Bieber Crushing On Sevyn Streeter?
 21 hours ago
My Neck! Khia Is Basically Spreading Her Legs…
 21 hours ago
Are Past Relations, Your New Relationships Business??? #ReecQotd
 22 hours ago
Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant
 22 hours ago
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
DRAKE ANNOUNCES ‘MORE LIFE’ RELEASE DATE
 1 day ago
Lee Daniels Doesn’t Co-Sign #OscarsSoWhite: “No One In…
 2 days ago
Black-ish Star Yara Shahidi Received A College Recommendation…
 2 days ago
Nicki Minaj Goes Off On PartyNextDoor “Don’t Say…
 2 days ago
LAPD Wants To Meet With Chris Brown: Report
 2 days ago
photos