My Neck! Khia Is Basically Spreading Her Legs For Remy Ma’s Husband

Khia has plenty of time to troll Remy Ma on Instagram. In the midst of the Remy Ma vs Nicki Minaj beef, the Thug Misses rapper gives her opinion, especially on Remy Ma’s husband Papoose. Khia is in love with him…or at least, she’s strongly aroused by him. Check it out for yourself in the video below.
Remy Ma has yet to respond to Khia’s infatuation with Papoose. Regardless, Khia is not scared to express her opinion. In a series of Instagram posts, the rapper continually tests Remy Ma with ridiculing memes and statements.
Now, she posted a picture of herself wearing a Papoose shirt. #NoSheDidnt!
This puts Khia in the running for biggest troller of the year. Or is Khia just waiting for a chance to enter the rap battle of the decade? If Remy Ma sees some of these posts, we might find out soon enough.
