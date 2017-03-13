Is Justin Bieber Crushing On Sevyn Streeter?

Justin Bieber must not have gotten the memo that Instagram is not the place to start a convo with your crush.

On Sunday, the singer not only took the time out to watch Sevyn Streeter‘s Instagram Live video, but he left a flirty comment, leading people to believe that he’s totally crushing on the songwriter. Bieber repeatedly complimented Sevyn in the comment section of her video saying things like, “Hey hottie.” See below.

#JustinBieber stopped in on #SevynStreeter 's Instagram Live last night 😂 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 12, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

This isn’t the first time JB has openly flirted on the ‘gram. Just last week, he wrote “Ur so pretty” on one of Sofia Richie‘s pics.

In the words of Rae Sremmurd, he ain’t got no type — bad women is the only thing that he likes.