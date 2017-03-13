News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Show Us How To Co-Parent Stylishly

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Mariah Carey showed up with former husband Nick Cannon to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards with their twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


This is how you co-parent!

Mariah Carey wore matching navy blue Adidas dresses and Sophia Webster winged shoes. Mariah Carey opted for the winged heels while Monroe wore the ballet flat version and paired her look with white tights. Athleisure is making it’s way to the red carpet! Some comments on Instagram disapproved of Mimi’s outfit and we’re like:

Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


She’s giving us major, Emancipation of Mimi vibes!

Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


Nick Cannon stepped out in a limited orange athleisure set which is a collaboration between Helmut Lang x Travis Scott. His outfit matched his son, Moroccan. Instagram has been swirling with comments, suggesting this look has an illuminati feel with the beast print on the ensemble. Beauties, what do you think: Illuminati or just a monster figure?

Beauties, while we are definitely feeling their parenting, let us know if you are loving these looks!

DON’T MISS:

Mariah Carey Knows Who Rihanna Is: The Diva Wears Fenty x Puma For A Sexy Workout

Mariah Carey Is Unbothered By Her Breakup With James Packer &amp; Nick Cannon Having Another Baby

GET THE LOOK: From Barbells To Brunch, Plus Size Athleisure To Make THEM Sweat

Helmut Lang , mariah carey , Monroe , moroccan , nick cannon , Travis Scott , twins

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Show Us How To Co-Parent Stylishly

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant
 7 hours ago
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
DRAKE ANNOUNCES ‘MORE LIFE’ RELEASE DATE
 12 hours ago
Lee Daniels Doesn’t Co-Sign #OscarsSoWhite: “No One In…
 1 day ago
Black-ish Star Yara Shahidi Received A College Recommendation…
 1 day ago
Nicki Minaj Goes Off On PartyNextDoor “Don’t Say…
 1 day ago
LAPD Wants To Meet With Chris Brown: Report
 1 day ago
New Baby Alert! ‘Get Out’ Actor Lakeith Stanfield…
 2 days ago
Samuel L. Jackson Gives Us Some Solid Advice…
 3 days ago
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
THE WEEKND BRINGS OUT DRAKE IN LONDON
 3 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Actually Has A Boss
 4 days ago
Diddy’s Premiering ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad…
 4 days ago
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Shares Features On “Rather You Than…
 4 days ago
Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About…
 5 days ago
Aldis Hodge and Jurnee Smollett Give You An…
 5 days ago
America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This…
 5 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has No Immediate Plan To…
 6 days ago
photos