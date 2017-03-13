Gary’s Tea: Is Vince Herbert Hiding A Love Child From Tamar Braxton? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tamar Braxton took to Instagram to address some rumors that are flying around about her husband, Vince Herbert. A woman posted a photo of a child to her own Instagram, claiming that the child was fathered by Vince. Tamar denied it immediately, in a post that has since been deleted.

But Gary With Da Tea wonders if this is a situation we’ve seen all too often- the allegations turn out to be true after a faithful wife vehemently defends her husband. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

