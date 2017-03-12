Black-ish Star Yara Shahidi Received A College Recommendation Letter From None Other Than Michelle Obama

Actress Yara Shahidi has got another really big reason to smile.

Michelle Obama has apparently written a college recommendation letter on behalf of the Black-ish actress, who will start her undergraduate studies very soon.

“She is very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say,” Shahidi said of the former FLOTUS in an interview with W Magazine. The mutual compliments from these two phenomenal women come as no surprise, given their tight knit relationship. Shahidi and Mrs. Obama recently sat on the same panel for Glamour’s International Day of the Girl event, where they spoke about the importance of education for young girls (a topic Obama was very passionate about during her days in the White House.) The former First Lady has even said that Black-ish is her favorite TV show.

The 17-year-old actress, who plans to major in African American Studies and Sociology, has applied to a number of schools including Harvard University, which happens to be the Obamas’ alma mater graduated and where their daughter Malia is slated to attend in the fall.

Coincidentally, both Yara and Malia will be taking a gap year off before attending. “I’ve been working more than half of my life, and that’s always been balanced with school and all of the other responsibilities,” Yara told W. “So to have a year to focus on work and to focus on specified interests will be nice before I pick a career and choose what I want to study and my life path.”

SOURCE: W Magazine, Glamour | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

