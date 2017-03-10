News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Nicki Minaj Responds To Remy Ma, Gives Her 72 Hours To Drop Reply

Nicki Minaj got time...now.

4 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Balmain : Aftershow Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2017/2018

Source: Victor Boyko / Getty


Issa rap battle. After sashaying around Paris in couture fashions and 50″ weaves, Nicki Minaj has settled down and released a response record to Remy Ma’s lethal ShETHER.

Nicki gives us a solid verse on No Frauds, dropping bars like, “What type bum bitch shoot a friend over a rack/ What type of mother leave her one son over a stack?” and “Rah took you to her doc, but you don’t look like Rah/ Left the operating table, still look like ‘nah.’”

#NoFrauds #FactsOnly ft @champagnepapi & @liltunechi #YoungMoneyTilTheDeathOfMe committing perjury #IGotB4andafterPicturesOfYourSurgery #StopSurgeryShamingB4IPostThem #Fraud diss records can't be lies. Great diss records are FACTS. But here @ Young Money, we don't do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS & diss u ON them. I got a bunch more on cock. Pauz. The greats took 3 months to respond to diss records. Queens don't move on peasant time. Queens shut down Paris, then drop hits on #QueenTime. I love my fans. Y'all the real MVP's. Been writing my own raps since I was 11. GOD knows. Next week I'll beat Aretha for the most Hot 100 hits on billboard by ANY woman in the world EVER in the history of music. Stay in your bum ass place. Jealousy gets u no where. Love to all my bad btchs. Now I got a countdown of my own for Sheneneh. U got 72 hours to drop a hit and I'll give u half a million dollars if u can book ANY show or interview w/o mentioning the Queen name. On another note, my album is nothing but waves. Lol my babies, you're gonna get your complete LIFE. love u guys so fkn much. Let's go. #NoFrauds #ChangedIt #RegretInYourTears Reggie Martin and S/O to Lady Luck for spkn facts. They act like they didn't see her interview tho. Lol 😘😘😘😘

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

After dropping No Frauds and two other tracks with her Young Money brethrens, Nicki challenged Remy, who she called Sheneneh, to drop a response in 72 hours.

Fans criticized Nicki for bringing Drake and Wayne into her fight, to which she responded,

Remy subtly responded with this photo and the caption, “Are you dumb?” We’re pretty sure Remy is down for a lyrical battle and is in the studio right now.

Are you dumb?🤔 😂😜😂😜 #RemyMa #RemyMafia #Barz #PlataOPlomo

A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on

But how does the Internet feel about Nicki’s clap back track? Lets see the tweets are saying:

👀👀👀👀👀 #Safaree out here giving #NickiMinaj music advice #PettyWap

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

#PressPlay #TheBreakfastClub weighed in on #NickiMinaj's diss via: @breakfastclubam

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

#dcyoungfly reacts to #nickiminaj responding to #remyma

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on

💭#nickiminaj #RemyMa

A post shared by RoadDawg88 (@brokehomie_rodney) on

What are your thoughts on Nicki’s comeback track? Yes or nah?

RELATED STORIES:

Yikes: Remy Ma Drops Vicious Diss Record ‘Shether’ On Nicki Minaj

Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki Minaj + Remy Ma Beef

Remy Ma Shows Up To ‘The Wendy Show’ Dressed For A Funeral

nicki minaj , Remy Ma

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Nicki Minaj Responds To Remy Ma, Gives Her 72 Hours To Drop Reply

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
THE WEEKND BRINGS OUT DRAKE IN LONDON
 10 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Actually Has A Boss
 17 hours ago
Diddy’s Premiering ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad…
 1 day ago
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Shares Features On “Rather You Than…
 1 day ago
Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About…
 2 days ago
America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This…
 2 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has No Immediate Plan To…
 2 days ago
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will…
 3 days ago
Safaree Claims His EX Is Blocking Him From…
 3 days ago
Is Thievery The New Cool? #ReecQOTD
 3 days ago
Trey Songz in SA
Trey Songz Rejects Plea Deal In Police Officer…
 3 days ago
a$ap rocky
A$AP ROCKY “GROW UP” MERCEDES-BENZ AD
 3 days ago
Chance The Rapper Donates $1M To Chicago Public…
 3 days ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Denies He Is The Father
 4 days ago
New Look Wireless Festival 2015 - Day 1
Travis Scott Announces ‘Birds Eye View’ Tour + Dates
 4 days ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No.…
 4 days ago
photos