Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve Won Album Of The Year At The Grammys

Instead, it belonged to this acclaimed singer.

4 hours ago

Justin Timberlake is not excited about Adele’s win for Album of the Year at the GrammysBut, he’s not necessarily team Beyoncé either.

The singer shared his feelings on Wednesday after tweeting about Frank Ocean’s song with Migos and Calvin Harris, “Slide.”  He excitedly posted, “That Calvin Harris/Frank Ocean/Migos tho………” with some fire emojis.

Then soon after, he added, “While I’m at it… Frank Ocean had the REAL Album of the Year with BLONDE. #NotFakeNews.”

Timberlake had a lack of support for this proclamation with Adele and Beyoncé fans alike defending their idols.

Frank Ocean noticeably refrained from submitting Blonde for award consideration at the Grammys. He told the New York Times, “That institution certainly has nostalgic importance.” He continued, “It just doesn’t seem to be representing very well for people who come from where I come from, and hold down what I hold down.”

The 29-year-old singer even wrote a lengthy Tumblr post condemning Grammy producers Ken Ehrlich and David Wild for trashing his 2013 Grammy performance of “Forest Gump” as not “great TV.” Ocean retorted, “I’ve actually been tuning into CBS around this time of year for a while to see who gets the top honor and you know what’s really not ‘great TV’ guys? 1989 getting album of the year over To Pimp a Butterfly. Hands down one of the most ‘faulty’ TV moments I’ve seen.” He further insists, “If you’re up for a discussion about the cultural bias and general nerve damage the show you produce suffers from — then I’m all for it.”

It seems like Mr. Ocean is not sweating the Grammys over the lack of recognition for his acclaimed album Blonde, so Justin Timberlake can rest assured.

