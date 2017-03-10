Is It Real? Barack Obama’s Brother Tweets Pic Of Former President’s Kenya Birth Certificate

Malik Obama, the half-brother of Barack Obama, shared a photo of what seems to be the former president’s birth certificate from Kenya on Twitter Thursday, reports The American Mirror.

The document is from the “Coast Province General Hospital” in Mombasa, British Protectorate of Kenya, and is for Barack Hussein Obama II, who was born on the “4th day of August, 1961.”

In 2011, the White House released what it claimed was President Obama’s “long form birth certificate.”

The President believed the distraction over his birth certificate wasn’t good for the country. It may have been good politics and good TV, but it was bad for the American people and distracting from the many challenges we face as a country. Therefore, the President directed his counsel to review the legal authority for seeking access to the long form certificate and to request on that basis that the Hawaii State Department of Health make an exception to release a copy of his long form birth certificate.

There was a lot of talk about Obama’s birth certificate by President Donald Trump, who spearheaded a “birther” attack on the former president during recent years and the 2016 presidential election, reports CNN.

