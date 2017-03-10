Tenn. School Bus Driver Indicted In Fatal Crash That Left 6 Children Dead

Tenn. School Bus Driver Indicted In Fatal Crash That Left 6 Children Dead

Johnthony Walker's arraignment is scheduled in a Chattanooga court on March 24.

13 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Group of elementary school kids in yellow school bus.

Source: martinedoucet / Getty

A Chattanooga, Tennessee, school bus driver has been indicted on six counts of vehicular homicide in a crash last November that killed a half-dozen children.

According to CBS NewsJohnthony Walker, 24, was recently indicted by a grand jury on four counts of reckless aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of reckless driving and one count of use of a portable electronic device by a school bus driver. On Nov. 21, he was driving a local school bus that crashed.

His arraignment is scheduled March 24. 

Authorities claim that Walker was speeding when the bus swerved into a tree with 37 elementary school students aboard, killing six children and injuring several more. 

As we previously reported, Walker has an alleged history of reckless driving.

Jasmine Mateen, whose 6-year-old daughter was killed in the accident, told NBC News that she called and wrote letters to the Chattanooga school last August, shortly after school started. She accused the bus driver of purposely slamming on his brakes so that the kids would hit their heads.

I’ve been calling, complaining about the bus driver since August,” Mateen said. She added that she read the letter out loud in front of Walker and the kids and claims he replied, “So? I’d do it again.”

On the day of the accident, one of her children told her that “Right before the bus flipped that he was speeding around the curve and asked them ‘Are y’all ready to die,’” CBS News reported.

Since the wreck, Walker is facing about a dozen lawsuits arising from the crash.

Walker’s mother, Gwenevere Cook, said she spoke with her son after the crash and plead for people not to judge her only son for the accident

He said, ‘I love you, Mom. I’ve been in an accident on the bus,’ and he said, ‘Mom, there are kids dead. I hope it’s not my fault,’” she said.

Walker has no criminal history and the results of drug and alcohol test showed he had no substances in his system.

Continue reading Tenn. School Bus Driver Indicted In Fatal Crash That Left 6 Children Dead

photos