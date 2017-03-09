Aldis Hodge On Why Audiences Were Hesitant To Warm Up To “Underground” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Actor Aldis Hodge came through to the morning show studio and talked with Headkrack about his role as Noah on WGN’s “Underground,” which is on its second season! He talks about the initial skepticism from an audience that is fatigued by slave stories, and why “Underground” is a fresh new take on stories from that era in history. He talks about his upcoming film, “Magic Camp,” and how its vastly different from his usual work.

Aldis also reveals that he has been acting for 28 years, even though has become a recognizable face and name relatively recently. He discusses his first big role on TNT’s “Leverage,” and talks about feeling grateful for that experience. Plus, he reveals the surprising role that John Legend pops up in on the show this season, and what the future of the show will look like. Click on the audio player to hear more from this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

