Wrong Place, Wrong Permit? Vic Mensa’s Gun Possession Arrest Explained

Details surface regarding the Chicago rapper's run-in.

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Celebrities arrive to the Tidal X 10/20 show in Brooklyn

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty


Vic Mensa had to deal with law enforcement once again, this time for gun possession.

While riding through Beverly Hills, the Chicago rapper was pulled over for running a stop sign and having tinted windows, according to law enforcement sources. Once he was pulled over, sources say he told the officers that he had a gun in his car and he showed them his concealed carry permit. Unfortunately, the permit was for another state. According to the police report, Mensa was arrested and booked on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon. He was released from jail on a $35,000 bail after spending the night.

This is not the first time Mensa has had an encounter with the law. Last summer, he fumed of being racially profiled and accused of stealing from an expensive Beverly Hills store. After thirty minutes of being searched, authorities found no stolen items. You can watch Mensa recording some of the incident below.

Mensa has been a consistent voice against police misconduct and brutality. He has yet to comment on his recent felony count.

photos