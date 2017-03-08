News & Gossip
Lego Set Honoring Women In NASA To Include Hidden Figures Heroine

#BlackGirlMagic immortalized!

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Science writer Maia Weinstock proposed a spectacular idea to the powers that be at Lego, the Denmark-based toy company known for its mini-figures. Because of her proposal, Lego will be launching the Women of NASA set, which will feature five female NASA pioneers who were never fully recognized for their vital contributions to the U.S. space program. The project will also aim to highlight the lack of women in the fields of engineering, mathematics and science.

The set will feature former NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who was played by actress Taraji P. Henson in the award-winning movie “Hidden Figures,” Mae Jemison, the first African-American women to go to space, computer scientist Margaret Hamilton, astronomer Nancy Grace Roman, who helped developed the space telescope, and astronaut Sally Ride, the first American woman to go to space in 1983.

Weinstock is especially excited about the set, hoping it will set a positive example for children. “Girls, in that they can and should be engineers, scientists, and mathematicians, and boys, in that they internalise at an early age that these careers are for everyone, not only men,” she tells BBC. The Women of NASA set doesn’t have a release date as of yet, but be on the lookout for it later this year!

hidden figures , NASA , Taraji Henson

