News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Teyana Taylor To Make ‘The Breaks’ Debut As Rapper Imani X

20 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2016 VH1's Divas Holiday

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty


Soon after the hype of Kanye West’s “Fade” video, it was announced that Good Music singer Teyana Taylor would be in the upcoming season of The Breaks, and this week she will make her debut.

The 26-year-old is playing Imani X, a newly signed rapper to Foray Management headed by Nikki Jones (Afton Williamson). Like female rappers of present day, Imani X will be trying to shine as a lyricist sans the overt sexual appeal.

“My experience has been super dope because my character ‘Imani X’ is kind of a lot like me,” Teyana told Ebony. “As far as the tom boy act who loves army fatigue (by the way I’m in love with army fatigue). So that was definitely a plus when it was time to do the fitting, I’m like ‘oh yea this is right up my alley.’ As far as her character [she] is really dope because she is just this rapper that’s kind of like that Queen Latifah, Monie Love feeling and she can really really spit.”

Adding, “It’s no gimmicks and it’s just like hardcore spitting and she’s staying true to herself. She’s not trying to change for anyone. She has her mom that’s making her feel like she has to show body, skin or cleavage to get ahead. [But, she’s] not even on that.”

To see Teyana spit some seriously amazing flows, watch The Breaks on VH1 this Monday, March 6 at 9pm EST.

RELATED STORIES:

Teyana Taylor Fades Into Fashion For Vogue

Teyana Taylor Gives All The Feels In Birthday Video For Daughter

Iman Shumpert Gifted Dior To Teyana Taylor For Her 26th Birthday

teyana taylor , the breaks , VH1

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Teyana Taylor To Make ‘The Breaks’ Debut As Rapper Imani X

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No.…
 22 mins ago
Kendrick Lamar Says His Next Project Will Focus…
 15 hours ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 18 hours ago
Viola Davis Wins Harvard University’s Artist Of The Year
 19 hours ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 19 hours ago
Usher Opens Up About Biggest Regret That Involves…
 19 hours ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 21 hours ago
106 & Park Live
FAT JOE & REMY MA “MONEY SHOWERS” ON…
 2 days ago
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Is The Proud Owner Of…
 2 days ago
Adult Video News Awards At The Hard Rock - Show
Woman Claims Rapper Too Short Raped Her…. But…
 2 days ago
Be the Vote
Twitter Fingers?! President Donald Trump Tweets That Obama…
 2 days ago
Chris Brown
Chris Brown on Scathing Billboard Article: ‘I’m Not…
 3 days ago
Remy Ma Shows Up To ‘The Wendy Show’…
 3 days ago
Here’s How Lira Galore Feels About Her Sex…
 3 days ago
Uh-Oh! Is Foxy Brown Joining The Remy Vs…
 3 days ago
Too Short Reportedly Being Investigated For Rape
 3 days ago
photos