Teyana Taylor To Make ‘The Breaks’ Debut As Rapper Imani X

Soon after the hype of Kanye West’s “Fade” video, it was announced that Good Music singer Teyana Taylor would be in the upcoming season of The Breaks, and this week she will make her debut.

The 26-year-old is playing Imani X, a newly signed rapper to Foray Management headed by Nikki Jones (Afton Williamson). Like female rappers of present day, Imani X will be trying to shine as a lyricist sans the overt sexual appeal.

“My experience has been super dope because my character ‘Imani X’ is kind of a lot like me,” Teyana told Ebony. “As far as the tom boy act who loves army fatigue (by the way I’m in love with army fatigue). So that was definitely a plus when it was time to do the fitting, I’m like ‘oh yea this is right up my alley.’ As far as her character [she] is really dope because she is just this rapper that’s kind of like that Queen Latifah, Monie Love feeling and she can really really spit.”

Adding, “It’s no gimmicks and it’s just like hardcore spitting and she’s staying true to herself. She’s not trying to change for anyone. She has her mom that’s making her feel like she has to show body, skin or cleavage to get ahead. [But, she’s] not even on that.”

To see Teyana spit some seriously amazing flows, watch The Breaks on VH1 this Monday, March 6 at 9pm EST.

RELATED STORIES:

Teyana Taylor Fades Into Fashion For Vogue

Teyana Taylor Gives All The Feels In Birthday Video For Daughter

Iman Shumpert Gifted Dior To Teyana Taylor For Her 26th Birthday

Also On 97.9 The Beat: