Too Short Reportedly Being Investigated For Rape

Too Short has just been hit with a major blow to his legendary reputation after reports surfaced that the Bay area rapper is a suspect in a rape case.

According to TMZ, the alleged victim was once signed to Short’s label. The unidentified woman claims that back on November 1st, she was at an L.A. residence with the rapper when he allegedly sexually attacked her. Officials say the alleged victim revealed that she’s a virgin and made a point of saying her provocative videos (her name has not been released) in no way should suggest she gave any form of consent.

One detail that raises eyebrows for law enforcement is that the woman went to the police a month after the alleged incident. Sources say that Too Short insists he never had sexual contact with the alleged victim and that she was on his record label, but he dropped her, which is when she concocted the allegation. People close to the West Coast legend say that she subsequently asked to get back on the label and Short believes her accusation of rape is a form of extortion.

Too Short has not spoken out about the allegation. We’ll keep you posted on any further details in the investigation.

