Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Too Short Reportedly Being Investigated For Rape

Find out the details of the case.

12 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2015 BET Experience - BETX Gifting Suite

Source: Amy Graves/BET / Getty


Too Short has just been hit with a major blow to his legendary reputation after reports surfaced that the Bay area rapper is a suspect in a rape case.

According to TMZ, the alleged victim was once signed to Short’s label. The unidentified woman claims that back on November 1st, she was at an L.A. residence with the rapper when he allegedly sexually attacked her. Officials say the alleged victim revealed that she’s a virgin and made a point of saying her provocative videos (her name has not been released) in no way should suggest she gave any form of consent.

One detail that raises eyebrows for law enforcement is that the woman went to the police a month after the alleged incident. Sources say that Too Short insists he never had sexual contact with the alleged victim and that she was on his record label, but he dropped her, which is when she concocted the allegation. People close to the West Coast legend say that she subsequently asked to get back on the label and Short believes her accusation of rape is a form of extortion.

Too Short has not spoken out about the allegation. We’ll keep you posted on any further details in the investigation.

 

Bay Area , rape , sexual assualt , too short , West Coast

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Too Short Reportedly Being Investigated For Rape

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Chris Brown
Chris Brown on Scathing Billboard Article: ‘I’m Not…
 9 hours ago
Uh-Oh! Is Foxy Brown Joining The Remy Vs…
 10 hours ago
Too Short Reportedly Being Investigated For Rape
 12 hours ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE “INCREDIBLE” ON ‘ELLEN’
 16 hours ago
Yeah, The Oscars ‘Moonlight’ Mix-Up Was Racist
 24 hours ago
Remy Ma Just Dropped ‘Another One’ On Nicki Minaj
 1 day ago
Teyana Taylor & Ashley Graham Take Baywatch photo…
 1 day ago
Woah! Rapper Silentó Trapped In Dubai
 1 day ago
‘Gary From Chicago’ Speaks Out About His Dark Past
 2 days ago
Kevin Gates
Kevin Gates Is Being Released From Jail This…
 2 days ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 2 days ago
Gay Ex-NBA Player Throws Some Serious Shade At…
 2 days ago
Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball
Rihanna “Incredibly Humbled” to Receive Harvard’s Humanitarian of…
 2 days ago
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Game Continues To…
 2 days ago
Safaree Gives His True Opinion On The Nicki…
 3 days ago
Too Petty? Meek Mill Just Took a Clear…
 3 days ago
photos