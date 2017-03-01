Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Game Continues To Rip Into Meek Mill

This was extra shady.

8 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

The Game Host Prive

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


The Game sure knows how to hold a grudge. The 37-year-old rapper is solidifying his title as “rap beef king” with continued attacks at Meek Mill. This is the latest after the two revived their rivalry over Remy Ma’s “ShETHER” track. Meek Mill shared a video saying he would have sex with one of The Game’s baby’s mothers. The Game responded with a lengthy Instagram caption that happened to be diss verses.

In the caption, The Game iterates, ““I’ll smack the fuck out this n**ga for some Hennessy, tellin ya girl business to her mothaf**kin enemy,” reads one part of Game’s diss. “These days n***as is worse than bitches, say they got 40 glocks n then end up gettin stitches, I’m 6’5 250 pounds, it take 50 n***as off 2pac chest to knock ’em down, & when you in LA you be walkin’ on egg shells, but when I find you u gone catch my fade like you catch Ls.” You can see the full Instagram post below.

"Niggas say they moving units but after they pay the 5 niggas they signed to, they back in a Uber, these rappers is stupid, giving all they cash to the jewelers, hoe these niggas on sight & I'm happy to do it, my ratchet is clueless, shooting from the back ah da buick, worth 21 mill & I'm savaging thru it, get you n ya man clipped ah got the cabbage to do it, n all it take is a G like I'm back in the UNIT, niggas is 🤡's say he gone fuck my baby mama wit mask on, would fuck his baby mama her pussy got rash on it, heard she been fucked by every nigga in Philly, stealing Bo Starks lifestyle & rappin like Gilly, you own even post pictures of ya son, you ride dirt bikes wit ya nuts on Tommy Buns, I'll smack the fuck out this nigga for some Hennessy, tellin ya girl business to her mothafuckin enemy, these days niggas is worse than bitches, say they got 40 glocks n then end up gettin stitches, I'm 6'5 250 pounds, it take 50 niggas off 2pac chest to knock eem down, & when you in LA you be walkin on egg shells, but when I find you u gone catch my fade like you catch L's" #StillSpendingGUnitMoney #Ask50 #EverythingBoutToDoA360 #issaFact

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

What an interesting outlet to take shots at your sworn enemy. Could a full-on track follow? The Game and Meek Mill have had a long history of beef starting with The Game believing Meek Mill accused him of being involved with Sean Kingston’s 2016 robbery.

One can hope the two will resolve their grievances in the near future, but it looks like things aren’t dying down anytime soon. You can watch Meek Mill announce his plan to have sex with The Games baby’s mother below:

meek mill , nicki minaj , Remy Ma , The Game

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Game Continues To Rip Into Meek Mill

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 5 hours ago
Gay Ex-NBA Player Throws Some Serious Shade At…
 6 hours ago
Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball
Rihanna “Incredibly Humbled” to Receive Harvard’s Humanitarian of…
 7 hours ago
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Game Continues To…
 8 hours ago
Safaree Gives His True Opinion On The Nicki…
 24 hours ago
Too Petty? Meek Mill Just Took a Clear…
 1 day ago
Jay Z Is Bringing An Acclaimed Musical To…
 1 day ago
Here’s How Denzel Washington Saved The Day For…
 1 day ago
Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs
Johnny Manziel Tells Dallas Judge He’s Getting His…
 1 day ago
Lil’ Kim Breaks Her Silence On The Nicki…
 1 day ago
On To The Next: Nicki Minaj Stunts In…
 1 day ago
The Media Coverage Of The Oscars’ ‘Best Picture’…
 1 day ago
Chris Brown Has A Message For All Of…
 1 day ago
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2
Tre Ward And Dorrough Music Team Up For…
 1 day ago
‘Gary From Chicago’ Was Released From Prison Just…
 1 day ago
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz & Gucci Mane Perform “Good Drank”…
 2 days ago
photos