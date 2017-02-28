WATCH: Video Of Baltimore Police Punching 16-Year-Old Surfaces, Triggers Outrage

A video recently released online showed Baltimore police officers violently assaulting an unarmed 16-year-old teen after responding to call about a fight involving teenagers near a high school, reports The Baltimore Sun.

From The Baltimore Sun:

Police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said officers were called at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday [Feb. 22] to the 1800 block of Woodlawn Drive for a call of a large fight in which a knife was being used. Responding officers found a 14-year-old girl swinging a knife as she yelled at a boy walking ahead of her.

Police said the boy did not comply with an officer’s order and that he assaulted her…The father of the boy, Alonzo Cox Sr., said police used excessive force when they handcuffed his son, repeatedly punching him. “I don’t think it should have gone that far,” Cox said.

“He’s 16 years old. He was scared. I just don’t understand why it was done,” Cox said.

Internal Affairs is reviewing the officers’ actions during the incident with the teen, who is facing criminal charges, reports FOX Baltimore.

Several Twitter users have sounded off about the disturbing incident.

His screams tore my heart. This is a CHILD-> Alonzo Cox, 16, Viciously Assaulted By Baltimore County PD https://t.co/PCCy2D3lbk via @TheRoot — Migdalia (@MsLatina) February 27, 2017

Rest In Power: How Far Have We Come In The 5 Years Since Trayvon Martin's Death? https://t.co/edr7Gr5k4a — Sister Michele (@Sister_Michele) February 27, 2017

SOURCE: The Baltimore Sun, FOX Baltimore

