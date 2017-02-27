Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why There’s More To Future & Rocko’s Beef Than It Seems [EXCLUSIVE]

16 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Future and Rocko used to be partners in crime, but now, while Future’s music is climbing the charts left and right, he and Rocko supposedly have a lawsuit pending. The details about the lawsuit are pretty unclear, and just when it seems like things might be patched up between them, they engage in another round of social media warfare.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

So what’s going on? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Are Future & Rocko Still Beefing? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Gucci Mane & Future’s Mixtape Shouldn’t Be Free [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why You Should NOT Do What Future Does [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

All The Times Ciara & Future’s Baby Was The Juiciest Little Boy On 2 Feet

19 photos Launch gallery

All The Times Ciara & Future’s Baby Was The Juiciest Little Boy On 2 Feet

Continue reading Why There’s More To Future & Rocko’s Beef Than It Seems [EXCLUSIVE]

All The Times Ciara & Future’s Baby Was The Juiciest Little Boy On 2 Feet

beef , Future , Hip-Hop Spot , Rocko

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hey, BeyHive: Here’s The Latest Update On Beyonce…
 14 hours ago
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 14 hours ago
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Rumors Of Another…
 15 hours ago
The BMW In Which Tupac Was Shot and…
 16 hours ago
Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” Pushed “Lego Batman” Off…
 16 hours ago
Papoose Claps Back Defending Facts In Remy Ma’s…
 16 hours ago
Mother Knows Best? JaVale McGee’s Mom Jumps Into…
 16 hours ago
Matt Barnes Claims Gloria Govan Is Stopping Him…
 17 hours ago
2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
The Game Goes Off On Meek Mill After…
 22 hours ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 1 day ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 1 day ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 1 day ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 1 day ago
Safaree and Nicki Minaj
Safaree Nicki Minaj’s Ex Responds to Remy’s ShEther!
 2 days ago
Shooting At Umpqua Community College In Oregon Leaves Multiple People Dead
Sad News: Actor Bill Paxton Passes Away At…
 2 days ago
Actor Bill Paxton Dies At 61
 2 days ago
photos