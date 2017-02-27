Why There’s More To Future & Rocko’s Beef Than It Seems [EXCLUSIVE]

Future and Rocko used to be partners in crime, but now, while Future’s music is climbing the charts left and right, he and Rocko supposedly have a lawsuit pending. The details about the lawsuit are pretty unclear, and just when it seems like things might be patched up between them, they engage in another round of social media warfare.
So what’s going on? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
