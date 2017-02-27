Black Tony Says Remy Ma & Nicki Minaj Messed Up Gucci Mane’s Hustle [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley super pissed, because of the recent events that unfolded between Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj. He says they’re throwing his name into the mix, and it’s messing up his hustle.

For some reason, he thinks Gucci Mane was supposed to be on tour with Mariah Carey and Lionel Richie. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

