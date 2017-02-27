Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Matt Barnes Claims Gloria Govan Is Stopping Him From Seeing His Kids

More drama for the former couple.

17 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

The 5th Anniversary 'Creme of the Crop' Post BET Awards Dinner Celebration

Source: David Livingston / Getty


As soon as things appear peaceful between Matt Barnes and his ex-wife Gloria Govan, the battling resumes.

The NBA star has filed legal documents, pleading with a judge to overhaul their current custody arrangement after he claims that Gloria won’t let him see their 8-year-old twin frequently enough. TMZ reports that in the court docs, Barnes says he offered to pay for all of the expenses to fly the kids out to him when he’s on the road, but Gloria keeps throwing wrenches in the plans and it reportedly upsets the kids.

As for Gloria, she says Matt’s claims are not true and that she tries to make plans with Matt, but he always makes last-minute requests and it’s hard to get on the same page. You may recall that Matt Barnes allegedly attacked former New York Knicks coach Derek Fisher at Gloria’s home after he found out that the two were dating.

Matt and Gloria are set to meet in court in April.

Gloria Govan & Matt Barnes Cover Rolling Out Magazine (PHOTOS)

4 photos Launch gallery

Gloria Govan & Matt Barnes Cover Rolling Out Magazine (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Gloria Govan & Matt Barnes Cover Rolling Out Magazine (PHOTOS)

Gloria Govan & Matt Barnes Cover Rolling Out Magazine (PHOTOS)

court , custody , Derek Fisher , gloria govan , Matt Barnes

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hey, BeyHive: Here’s The Latest Update On Beyonce…
 14 hours ago
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 14 hours ago
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Rumors Of Another…
 15 hours ago
The BMW In Which Tupac Was Shot and…
 16 hours ago
Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” Pushed “Lego Batman” Off…
 16 hours ago
Papoose Claps Back Defending Facts In Remy Ma’s…
 16 hours ago
Mother Knows Best? JaVale McGee’s Mom Jumps Into…
 16 hours ago
Matt Barnes Claims Gloria Govan Is Stopping Him…
 17 hours ago
2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
The Game Goes Off On Meek Mill After…
 22 hours ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 1 day ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 1 day ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 1 day ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 1 day ago
Safaree and Nicki Minaj
Safaree Nicki Minaj’s Ex Responds to Remy’s ShEther!
 2 days ago
Shooting At Umpqua Community College In Oregon Leaves Multiple People Dead
Sad News: Actor Bill Paxton Passes Away At…
 2 days ago
Actor Bill Paxton Dies At 61
 2 days ago
photos