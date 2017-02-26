News & Gossip
‘Moonlight’ Takes Home Six Independent Spirit Awards

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
NBC's '74th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Press Room

Source: Kevork Djansezian/NBC / Getty


Oscar weekend is starting off on a good foot as Moonlight just won all six of the Independent Spirit Awards it was nominated for, including best screenplay!

The film is derived from Tarell Alvin McCraney’s play about a young gay Black man’s experience growing up in Miami. Adapted for film by Barry Jenkins, their combined genius made for a heart wrenching story about perseverance, agency, family struggles and acceptance.

“My gayness doesn’t give me any pass,” McCraney told The Guardian. “I’ve still had the police pull me out of a car, put guns to my head, lock me in handcuffs and leave me face down in the pouring rain for no reason.”

Adding, “Until they go into my back pocket and see some sort of white privilege in there, which is probably a university card or something and then they’re like, ‘oh maybe we’ve got the wrong person’. There’s no gay card that gets you off the hook. People suggest that there is but I know, with empirical evidence, that there isn’t.”

We’re sending out good vibes for the film that’s nominated for a couple Academy Award categories tonight, including the biggie, best picture.

