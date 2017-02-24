Sinead O’Connor Apologizes To Arsenio Hall For Prince Drug Rumor

Sinead O’Connor Apologizes To Arsenio Hall For Prince Drug Rumor

This apology should have happened months ago or better yet, she should have never spread the rumor in the first place.

It’s almost been a year since the world lost one of its greatest musical talents, when icon Prince passed away unexpectedly last spring. During the early stages of his death there were many rumors and gossip flying around about his actual cause of death and usage of drugs, with former singer and Prince protégé Sinead O’Connor circulating the worst rumor of all. She blatantly accused former late-night talk show host and close friend of Prince, Arsenio Hall, of allegedly supplying him with drugs.

As the first anniversary of his passing nears, Sinead O’Connor has finally decided to apologize to Arsenio Hall for spreading a rumor that he was Prince’s drug supplier for many years and thus contributed to his death. The Root has further details surrounding this story, including what Hall plans to do with his pending $5 million lawsuit against O’Connor for defamation.

O’Connor posted on Facebook insinuating that Hall was the man responsible for providing Prince with drugs for over a decade. Writing:

“Two words for the DEA investigating where Prince got his drugs over the decades … Arsenio Hall (aka Prince’s and Eddie Murphy’s bitch). Anyone imagining Prince was not a long time hard drug user is living in cloud cuckoo land. Arsenio I’ve reported you to the Carver County Sheriff’s office. Expect their call. They are aware you spiked me years ago at Eddie Murphy’s house. You best get tidying your man cave,” O’Connor posted on Facebook insinuating that Hall was the man responsible for providing Prince with drugs for over a decade.

In response to the allegations, Hall filed a $5 million defamation lawsuit against O’Connor and demanded a retraction. And that’s exactly what he’s received.

“I apologize for my Facebook posts about Arsenio to the extent that anyone thought I was accusing him of acting as Prince’s drug dealer and supplying him with illegal hard drugs, or insinuating that Arsenio had something to do with Prince’s death,” O’Connor told TMZ. “I sincerely apologize because those statements would be false, and I retract them unequivocally.” Hall’s publicist stated that they have received the apology and the lawsuit will be dropped.

O’Connor has been known for her increasingly erratic behavior and outbursts over the years, so her accusing Hall of something so serious and then admitting that she lied, is not surprising.

 

photos