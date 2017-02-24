Simone Biles Set To Compete On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 24

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > Uncategorized

Simone Biles Set To Compete On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 24

With Biles apart of the competition, the other cast members really don't stand a chance.

12 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Last summer Simone Biles won all our hearts with her astonishing, record-breaking turn at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she won a whopping five gold medals. Since then, she has enjoyed a whirlwind of TV and event appearances, frequent red carpet moments and she even got the opportunity to meet Barack and Michelle Obama. Well now she has another big announcement that will require her to strap on her dancing shoes.

GYMNASTICS-OLY-2016-RIO-TRAINING

Source: EMMANUEL DUNAND / Getty


The cast for Season 24 of ABC’s hit reality competition show Dancing with the Stars has officially been unveiled and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles will be in the running to grab the coveted mirror ball trophy. Like her Olympic gymnastics teammate Laurie Hernandez, who won last season of ‘DWTS,’ Biles is ready to give it her all and make it all the way to the end.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Biles will be in good company on this season of ‘DWTS,’ as the legendary Mr. T has also been added to the cast and will mark his first television appearance since 2014.

Meanwhile Biles expressed interest in competing on ‘DWTS’ last season, but prior commitments kept her away. She stated to Entertainment Tonight at the time:

“I would love to [join DWTS], but the fall season won’t work because [of] the tour,” said the 19-year-old gymnast, who was scheduled to participate in Kellogg’s Tour of Gymnastics Champions from September through November. “If I could do the spring season, I would love to do that!”

“I think [I’d like to dance with] Sasha [Farber],” she revealed. “I think it would be cool to be with Sasha.”

Well it looks like she got her wish! As of now, the rest of the season 24 cast is being kept under wraps, but will be revealed shortly. The season premiere of ‘DWTS’ airs March 20 on ABC.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2928997/ronnie-devoe-wife-shamari-pregnant/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2929027/anaheim-off-duty-lapd-cop-scuffle-teenagers/

celebrity news , Dancing With The Stars , entertainment news , si , Simone Biles , sports news , TV news

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Simone Biles Set To Compete On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 24

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Must-See: Exclusive Images Of Elise Neal In ‘Logan’
 6 hours ago
Jordan Peele Breaks Down Why He Made A…
 7 hours ago
OMG! Amber Rose Being Sued By A Strip Club
 8 hours ago
Here’s Why Darius McCrary And His Wife Were…
 13 hours ago
DC Young Fly: R&B Mixtape, New Baby, New…
 13 hours ago
LISTEN: Stream Future’s “HNDRXX” Album (New Music) 
 13 hours ago
‘HTGAWM’ Season Finale Recap: Laurel’s Dad Might Be…
 21 hours ago
Here’s Why Trey Songz Waited So Long To…
 1 day ago
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2
Kanye West Gets Immortalized With Gold Crucifixion Sculpture…
 1 day ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE “DRACO” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 2 days ago
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Says Her Fort Worth House Could…
 2 days ago
Jay Z Makes History With The Songwriters Hall…
 2 days ago
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Ex Brittany Bell
 2 days ago
Watch: Allison Williams Wants To Pick Ta-Nehisi Coates…
 2 days ago
Sean Kingston Speaks Out On Reportedly Being Jumped…
 2 days ago
One For The Books! Rihanna Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record
 2 days ago
photos