Gary’s Tea: Will Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey’s Twins Spend Time With Nick’s Newest? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell welcomed a baby boy by the name of Golden Sagon Cannon this week. Golden is the third baby Nick Cannon has had, after his twins Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Judging how good at co-parenting the two are, and how great of a father is, could it be said that the three children will be spending time together? Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos