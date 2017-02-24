Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Sean Kingston, Amber Rose, Future & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

17 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Headkrack and Brat were at it again in this edition of Flow And Go!” They covered a bunch of topics, from Sean Kingston‘s run-in with Migos, Amber Rose‘s new business move, Future‘s latest albums, and much more!

Watch the exclusive video above (or the audio below) and hear their off the top of the head dopeness for yourself!

Get more HeadKrack’s Flow and Go here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” daily from 6-10am!

photos