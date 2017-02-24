Jordan Peele On Why He Didn’t Put Himself In His Film “Get Out” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Russ Parr Morning Show

Jordan Peele talks about his new movie, “Get Out,” which he describes as a “horror version of ‘Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner.’” Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

