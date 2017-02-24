Activists Write Their Version Of Declaration Of Independence

A group of activists and people of color rewrote the Declaration of Independence in their own words in protest of President Donald Trump, reports the New York Daily News.

From New York Daily News:

A group of fed up attorneys and activists have rewritten America’s sacred Declaration of Independence — with President Trump in the role of King George III.

Borrowing language and a tone of defiance from the iconic document, the new authors accuse Trump of undermining America’s core ideals, and are throwing down the gauntlet with a public call to rise up in protest. “When the President implements and/or advocates policies and practices inconsistent with the Constitution, the rule of law, and fundamental American values, it is incumbent upon the People to speak out and to take action, individually and collectively, to oppose, challenge and resist, where necessary and appropriate,” the document says.

…More than 100 activists, authors, workers and academics have signed their John Hancocks, lending their support to the creative call for action.

The activists’ move follows a protest against Trump during a GOP town hall in Virginia this week, reports Time.

SOURCE: New York Daily News, Time

SEE ALSO:

Here Is How A 12-Year-Old Hopes To School Peers To Become Activists

Pro-Life And Pro-Choice Activists To Protest Throughout The U.S.