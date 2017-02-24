Activists Write Their Version Of Declaration Of Independence

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Activists Write Their Version Of Declaration Of Independence

The group states that People can "oppose, challenge and resist" in the document.

9 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

A group of activists and people of color rewrote the Declaration of Independence in their own words in protest of President Donald Trump, reports the New York Daily News.

From New York Daily News:

A group of fed up attorneys and activists have rewritten America’s sacred Declaration of Independence — with President Trump in the role of King George III.

Borrowing language and a tone of defiance from the iconic document, the new authors accuse Trump of undermining America’s core ideals, and are throwing down the gauntlet with a public call to rise up in protest. “When the President implements and/or advocates policies and practices inconsistent with the Constitution, the rule of law, and fundamental American values, it is incumbent upon the People to speak out and to take action, individually and collectively, to oppose, challenge and resist, where necessary and appropriate,” the document says.

…More than 100 activists, authors, workers and academics have signed their John Hancocks, lending their support to the creative call for action.

The activists’ move follows a protest against Trump during a GOP town hall in Virginia this week, reports Time.

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsTime

SEE ALSO:

Here Is How A 12-Year-Old Hopes To School Peers To Become Activists

Pro-Life And Pro-Choice Activists To Protest Throughout The U.S.

20 Pics Of Celebrities Protesting (PHOTOS)

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Pics Of Celebrities Protesting (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 20 Pics Of Celebrities Protesting (PHOTOS)

20 Pics Of Celebrities Protesting (PHOTOS)

activism , declaration of independence , donald trump administration , donald trump and blacks

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s Why Trey Songz Waited So Long To…
 15 hours ago
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2
Kanye West Gets Immortalized With Gold Crucifixion Sculpture…
 16 hours ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE “DRACO” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 22 hours ago
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Says Her Fort Worth House Could…
 2 days ago
Jay Z Makes History With The Songwriters Hall…
 2 days ago
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Ex Brittany Bell
 2 days ago
Watch: Allison Williams Wants To Pick Ta-Nehisi Coates…
 2 days ago
Sean Kingston Speaks Out On Reportedly Being Jumped…
 2 days ago
One For The Books! Rihanna Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record
 2 days ago
So Cute! See The First Photo Of Lauryn…
 2 days ago
Here’s How Chris Brown Feels About The Soulja…
 2 days ago
Wireless Festival 2016 - Day 2
Future Confirms New Album “HNDRXX” Dropping This Friday
 2 days ago
106 & Party
Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston Tuesday Night In…
 2 days ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 3 days ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd’s “Legend Of The Fall” Tour Coming…
 3 days ago
Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival - Day 1
J. Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only” World Tour…
 3 days ago
photos